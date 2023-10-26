Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm this evening, turning very cold Friday morning

A very strong cold front brings a sharp temperature drop Friday morning
and last updated 2023-10-26 23:14:07-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Take advantage of the warm evening weather
  • A strong cold front arrives Friday morning allowing temperatures to drop fast after 4 am
  • Cold rain builds in Saturday evening, ending with a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday morning and early afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

This Evening: Warm and calm conditions, pleasant overall.
Temperatures: Near 70 to upper 60s
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying breezy. A little rain is possible along an approaching cold front before sunrise Friday.
12am Temp: 67°
6am Temp: 58°
Wind: S to NW 15-30 mph

Friday: A light rain shower in the morning from a cold front that will cause temperatures to crash. Falling to the 40s by sunrise, maybe warm near 50 by afternoon.
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

