KSHB 41 Weather | Warm this evening, turning very cold Friday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Take advantage of the warm evening weather
- A strong cold front arrives Friday morning allowing temperatures to drop fast after 4 am
- Cold rain builds in Saturday evening, ending with a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday morning and early afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
This Evening: Warm and calm conditions, pleasant overall.
Temperatures: Near 70 to upper 60s
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying breezy. A little rain is possible along an approaching cold front before sunrise Friday.
12am Temp: 67°
6am Temp: 58°
Wind: S to NW 15-30 mph
Friday: A light rain shower in the morning from a cold front that will cause temperatures to crash. Falling to the 40s by sunrise, maybe warm near 50 by afternoon.
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph
