Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Early morning, Evening, Overnight T-Storms

Highs today will be 90°-95°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly north of I-70 end by 9-10 AM
  • New scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening after 5 PM, some may contain strong wind
  • Several periods of rain and thunderstorms tonight-Friday, some may see a lot of rain, others not much
  • Hottest weather of the season possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms end 8-10 AM. Then, it will become partly cloudy, hot & humid. New scattered thunderstorms are possible after 5 PM. Some may contain strong wind
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind. Also, some locations may see flash flooding. Other locations may not see much rain at all.
Wind: Variable and gusty in thunderstorms
Low: 68º

Thursday: Areas of showers and storms likely in the morning, with occasional rain possible throughout the day. Much cooler temperatures.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
High: 80º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.