KSHB 41 Weather | Early morning, Evening, Overnight T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly north of I-70 end by 9-10 AM
- New scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening after 5 PM, some may contain strong wind
- Several periods of rain and thunderstorms tonight-Friday, some may see a lot of rain, others not much
- Hottest weather of the season possible next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms end 8-10 AM. Then, it will become partly cloudy, hot & humid. New scattered thunderstorms are possible after 5 PM. Some may contain strong wind
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º
Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind. Also, some locations may see flash flooding. Other locations may not see much rain at all.
Wind: Variable and gusty in thunderstorms
Low: 68º
Thursday: Areas of showers and storms likely in the morning, with occasional rain possible throughout the day. Much cooler temperatures.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
High: 80º
