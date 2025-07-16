KSHB 41 Weather | Early morning, Evening, Overnight T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly north of I-70 end by 9-10 AM

New scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening after 5 PM, some may contain strong wind

Several periods of rain and thunderstorms tonight-Friday, some may see a lot of rain, others not much

Hottest weather of the season possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms end 8-10 AM. Then, it will become partly cloudy, hot & humid. New scattered thunderstorms are possible after 5 PM. Some may contain strong wind

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 93º

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind. Also, some locations may see flash flooding. Other locations may not see much rain at all.

Wind: Variable and gusty in thunderstorms

Low: 68º

Thursday: Areas of showers and storms likely in the morning, with occasional rain possible throughout the day. Much cooler temperatures.

Wind: N 5-15 mph

High: 80º

