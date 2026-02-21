KSHB 41 Weather | Early morning light snow and flurries, then partly cloudy

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light snow/flurries end by 10 AM with a dusting possible across western Johnson and Wyandotte counties
  • Cold weather through Monday
  • Much warmer Tuesday into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Light snow & flurries end by 10 AM then becoming partly cloudy. A dusting possible across western Johnson & Wyandotte counties
High: 36°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Saturday night: A cold front comes through with a few clouds.
Low: 16°
Wind: N 5-15 to NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Morning wind chills in the teens.
Low: 16°
High: 31°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold.
Low: 14°
High: 34°
Wind: N to S 5-10 mph

