KSHB 41 Weather | Early morning light snow and flurries, then partly cloudy

WEATHER HEADLINES



Light snow/flurries end by 10 AM with a dusting possible across western Johnson and Wyandotte counties

Cold weather through Monday

Much warmer Tuesday into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Light snow & flurries end by 10 AM then becoming partly cloudy. A dusting possible across western Johnson & Wyandotte counties

High: 36°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Saturday night: A cold front comes through with a few clouds.

Low: 16°

Wind: N 5-15 to NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Morning wind chills in the teens.

Low: 16°

High: 31°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold.

Low: 14°

High: 34°

Wind: N to S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

