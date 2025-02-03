KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy another spring-like day before winter returns Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another day with daytime highs in the 60s, dropping quickly by the early evening

Tracking 2 weak storm systems over the next 7 days; Rain is possible Wednesday followed by another round of light rain nearby Saturday

Temperatures hover near average for the start of February from Tuesday-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures drop quickly after lunch as the front passes through from north to south. The wind picks up as well.

High: 60°, quick evening cool down

Wind: SW 5-10 to N 15-25 mph after 1pm

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and turning much colder.

Low: 28°

Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle overnight, if temperatures are cold enough.

High: 37°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Light drizzle or rain possible in the morning and afternoon. Any chance of freezing rain/drizzle will likely hug the 36-HWY corridor. Surface temperatures hovering near freezing will limit ice concerns. Just watch elevated surfaces in northern Missouri.

Low: 31° High: 40°

Wind: NE 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

