KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy another spring-like day before winter returns Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another day with daytime highs in the 60s, dropping quickly by the early evening
- Tracking 2 weak storm systems over the next 7 days; Rain is possible Wednesday followed by another round of light rain nearby Saturday
- Temperatures hover near average for the start of February from Tuesday-Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures drop quickly after lunch as the front passes through from north to south. The wind picks up as well.
High: 60°, quick evening cool down
Wind: SW 5-10 to N 15-25 mph after 1pm
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and turning much colder.
Low: 28°
Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle overnight, if temperatures are cold enough.
High: 37°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Light drizzle or rain possible in the morning and afternoon. Any chance of freezing rain/drizzle will likely hug the 36-HWY corridor. Surface temperatures hovering near freezing will limit ice concerns. Just watch elevated surfaces in northern Missouri.
Low: 31° High: 40°
Wind: NE 10 mph
