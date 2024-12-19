KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy the brief warm up today before a blast of cold air arrives Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Back to the mild air today ahead of a very strong cold front

Temperatures drop fast overnight with wind chills in the single digits Friday morning

A slow recovery in temperatures this weekend; Staying dry, sunny & cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday

Much warmer air building for Christmas week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild with temperatures running 10° above average. Staying breezy ahead of a strong cold front that moves through in the evening.

High: 54°

Wind: S to W 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, windy and very cold! Wind chills in the single digits.

Low: 19°

Wind: NW 10-30 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder! Wind chills hold in the 20s through the afternoon.

High: 31°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

