KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy the brief warm up today before a blast of cold air arrives Friday

Daytime highs go from the 50s today to the 30s Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back to the mild air today ahead of a very strong cold front
  • Temperatures drop fast overnight with wind chills in the single digits Friday morning
  • A slow recovery in temperatures this weekend; Staying dry, sunny & cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday
  • Much warmer air building for Christmas week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild with temperatures running 10° above average. Staying breezy ahead of a strong cold front that moves through in the evening.
High: 54°
Wind: S to W 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, windy and very cold! Wind chills in the single digits.
Low: 19°

Wind: NW 10-30 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and much colder! Wind chills hold in the 20s through the afternoon.
High: 31°
Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

