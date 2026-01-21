KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy the mild weather while it's here

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly sunny today with reasonable temperatures

Close to 10° all day long on Friday with wind chills below zero

Even colder on Saturday, which may also bring some snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: The nicest day of the week with lots of sunshine.

High: 47°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear skies with colder air setting in.

Low: 20°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and not as mild.

High: 39°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Brutally cold. Wind chills below zero for much of the day. Cloudy.

Low: 11° ( at 7 AM)

High: 10° (at 3 PM)

Wind: NE 15 mph

