KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy the mild weather while it's here

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny today with reasonable temperatures
- Close to 10° all day long on Friday with wind chills below zero
- Even colder on Saturday, which may also bring some snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: The nicest day of the week with lots of sunshine.
High: 47°
Wind: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear skies with colder air setting in.
Low: 20°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy and not as mild.
High: 39°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Brutally cold. Wind chills below zero for much of the day. Cloudy.
Low: 11° ( at 7 AM)
High: 10° (at 3 PM)
Wind: NE 15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar