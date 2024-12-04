KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy the warm up today before the bitter cold air returns overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice warm up arrives today with highs making a run for 50°

A cold blast expected tonight; Wind chill values fall to the single digits by Thursday morning

The cold is just as short-lived & will feature a big warm up over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer during the afternoon! Soak it in since it only lasts for a day. The arctic air blasts in overnight.

High: 50°

Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear and bitter cold. Layer up!

Low: 13° Wind Chill: 5°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitter cold.

High: 27°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, Calming down through the day

Friday: A very cold start. Then, a warming trend begins under a mostly sunny sky.

Low: 19° High: 42°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

