KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy today before rain, storms & cold air arrives this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Soak in the warm and dry conditions today before a cold front arrives tonight and Saturday

Rain and thunderstorms arrive after midnight tonight & linger through Saturday

Temperatures fall Saturday afternoon, from the 60s to the 50s

Morning rain is possible on Sunday, otherwise, it's cloudy and very windy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increased afternoon clouds with a strong breeze and really warm air. Enjoy before the big change this weekend!

Wind: S 15-25 mph

High: 82°

Tonight: A cold front approaches with rain and thunderstorms rolling through after midnight. Gusty winds and mild air expected.

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Low: 63°

Saturday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly tracks east. Strong thunderstorms possible in central Missouri during the afternoon. Temperatures drop through the day as well, going from the 60s in the morning to 45-55° by the late afternoon.

Wind: S 10-15 then W-NW 15-35 mph

Sunday: Wrap-around showers in the morning while staying cloudy, cold and very windy through the day.

Wind: NW 15-35 mph

Low: 39° High: 56°

