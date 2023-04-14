Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Enjoy today before rain, storms & cold air arrives this weekend

Highs reach the low 80s today & drop to the 50s Saturday & Sunday
and last updated 2023-04-14 05:46:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Soak in the warm and dry conditions today before a cold front arrives tonight and Saturday
  • Rain and thunderstorms arrive after midnight tonight & linger through Saturday
  • Temperatures fall Saturday afternoon, from the 60s to the 50s
  • Morning rain is possible on Sunday, otherwise, it's cloudy and very windy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increased afternoon clouds with a strong breeze and really warm air. Enjoy before the big change this weekend!
Wind: S 15-25 mph
High: 82°

Tonight: A cold front approaches with rain and thunderstorms rolling through after midnight. Gusty winds and mild air expected.
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Low: 63°

Saturday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly tracks east. Strong thunderstorms possible in central Missouri during the afternoon. Temperatures drop through the day as well, going from the 60s in the morning to 45-55° by the late afternoon.
Wind: S 10-15 then W-NW 15-35 mph

Sunday: Wrap-around showers in the morning while staying cloudy, cold and very windy through the day.
Wind: NW 15-35 mph

Low: 39° High: 56°

