KSHB 41 Weather | Even warmer with scattered afternoon storms through the weekend

The humidity will break by Sunday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-02 06:17:56-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm, muggy and more scattered afternoon thunderstorms develop Friday and Saturday
  • Temperatures approach the 90s this weekend and Monday
  • Humidity tapers by a bit Sunday with more comfortable, less humid air for a few days next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms bubble up in the late afternoon. Staying mostly sunny, humid and very warm, otherwise.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Warm and muggy.
Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Final day of our current stormy pattern. Scattered thunderstorm coverage will be less and concentrated more in eastern Kansas. Rain chance at 30%.
High: 89°
Wind: ESE 10 mph

