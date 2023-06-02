KSHB 41 Weather | Even warmer with scattered afternoon storms through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm, muggy and more scattered afternoon thunderstorms develop Friday and Saturday
- Temperatures approach the 90s this weekend and Monday
- Humidity tapers by a bit Sunday with more comfortable, less humid air for a few days next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms bubble up in the late afternoon. Staying mostly sunny, humid and very warm, otherwise.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Warm and muggy.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Final day of our current stormy pattern. Scattered thunderstorm coverage will be less and concentrated more in eastern Kansas. Rain chance at 30%.
High: 89°
Wind: ESE 10 mph
