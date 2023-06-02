KSHB 41 Weather | Even warmer with scattered afternoon storms through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm, muggy and more scattered afternoon thunderstorms develop Friday and Saturday

Temperatures approach the 90s this weekend and Monday

Humidity tapers by a bit Sunday with more comfortable, less humid air for a few days next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms bubble up in the late afternoon. Staying mostly sunny, humid and very warm, otherwise.

High: 88°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Warm and muggy.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Final day of our current stormy pattern. Scattered thunderstorm coverage will be less and concentrated more in eastern Kansas. Rain chance at 30%.

High: 89°

Wind: ESE 10 mph

