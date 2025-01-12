KSHB 41 Weather | Falling afternoon temperatures with flurries

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Falling temperatures this afternoon with flurries possible
- Up and down temperatures next week, watch for melting & refreezing
- Little to no precipitation next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Watch for patchy slick spots. Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & cold with a few flurries.
High: 37°, dropping to the 20s during the afternoon
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Breezy & very cold.
Temperatures drop to around 15°
Wind Chill: 0° to 5°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing and frigid
Low: 5°
Wind Chill: -10° to 0°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, but very cold.
High: 24°
Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, still very cold. A band of light snow may affect northeast Missouri during the morning.
Low: 13° High: 22°
Wind Chill: 0° to 15°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
