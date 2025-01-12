KSHB 41 Weather | Falling afternoon temperatures with flurries

WEATHER HEADLINES



Falling temperatures this afternoon with flurries possible

Up and down temperatures next week, watch for melting & refreezing

Little to no precipitation next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Watch for patchy slick spots. Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & cold with a few flurries.

High: 37°, dropping to the 20s during the afternoon

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Breezy & very cold.

Temperatures drop to around 15°

Wind Chill: 0° to 5°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing and frigid

Low: 5°

Wind Chill: -10° to 0°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, but very cold.

High: 24°

Wind Chill: 5° to 15°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, still very cold. A band of light snow may affect northeast Missouri during the morning.

Low: 13° High: 22°

Wind Chill: 0° to 15°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

