KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling a little better today with highs in the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and seasonably cool through Friday

First storm system of the New Year arrives Friday and brings a rain & snow mixture with air temperatures all above freezing

Second and the stronger system brings heavy rain & snow to the region Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and feeling better in the afternoon as temperatures run slightly above average. A weak front pushes through late in the day.

High: 44°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and getting chilly.

Low: 26°

Wind: W to N-NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Clouds break apart leaving a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky overhead. Temperatures are cooler than Tuesday, but right about average.

High: 39°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

