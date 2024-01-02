Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling a little better today with highs in the 40s

Cooling down the rest of the week, with a rain & snow mix arriving Friday
and last updated 2024-01-02 05:39:59-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and seasonably cool through Friday
  • First storm system of the New Year arrives Friday and brings a rain & snow mixture with air temperatures all above freezing
  • Second and the stronger system brings heavy rain & snow to the region Monday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and feeling better in the afternoon as temperatures run slightly above average. A weak front pushes through late in the day.
High: 44°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and getting chilly.
Low: 26°

Wind: W to N-NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Clouds break apart leaving a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky overhead. Temperatures are cooler than Tuesday, but right about average.
High: 39°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

