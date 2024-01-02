KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling a little better today with highs in the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and seasonably cool through Friday
- First storm system of the New Year arrives Friday and brings a rain & snow mixture with air temperatures all above freezing
- Second and the stronger system brings heavy rain & snow to the region Monday-Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and feeling better in the afternoon as temperatures run slightly above average. A weak front pushes through late in the day.
High: 44°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds and getting chilly.
Low: 26°
Wind: W to N-NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Clouds break apart leaving a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky overhead. Temperatures are cooler than Tuesday, but right about average.
High: 39°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
