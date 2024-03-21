KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling better today with warmer temperatures building

WEATHER HEADLINES



Slightly milder and more clouds Thursday and Friday

Few hours worth of scattered, light showers possible Friday and Saturday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday - Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning clouds fade into a partly cloudy and mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. Temperatures warm up a bit more thanks to a warm front lifting through the region.

High: 59°

Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and not as cold.

Low: 46°

Wind: E to S 10-20 mph

Friday: Slight chance for light showers before the early afternoon as a cold front passes through. Breezes pick up and clouds move east for a mostly sunny late afternoon.

High: 60° by 1pm, dropping to the 50s after 3pm

Wind: S 10 to N 15-25 mph

