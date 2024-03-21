KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling better today with warmer temperatures building

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slightly milder and more clouds Thursday and Friday
- Few hours worth of scattered, light showers possible Friday and Saturday
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday - Monday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Morning clouds fade into a partly cloudy and mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. Temperatures warm up a bit more thanks to a warm front lifting through the region.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 46°
Wind: E to S 10-20 mph
Friday: Slight chance for light showers before the early afternoon as a cold front passes through. Breezes pick up and clouds move east for a mostly sunny late afternoon.
High: 60° by 1pm, dropping to the 50s after 3pm
Wind: S 10 to N 15-25 mph
