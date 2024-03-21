Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling better today with warmer temperatures building

More clouds & gusty winds the next 3 days
and last updated 2024-03-21 06:47:41-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slightly milder and more clouds Thursday and Friday
  • Few hours worth of scattered, light showers possible Friday and Saturday
  • Widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday - Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning clouds fade into a partly cloudy and mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. Temperatures warm up a bit more thanks to a warm front lifting through the region.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 46°

Wind: E to S 10-20 mph

Friday: Slight chance for light showers before the early afternoon as a cold front passes through. Breezes pick up and clouds move east for a mostly sunny late afternoon.
High: 60° by 1pm, dropping to the 50s after 3pm
Wind: S 10 to N 15-25 mph

