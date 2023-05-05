KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling comfortable today with clouds & a few showers in the morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Some spotty showers possible this morning, drier with lingering clouds through the afternoon

Record warmth is likely this weekend, higher humidity too

The warmth lasts next week with more chance of thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Any lingering morning showers taper off by lunch with clouds and sun for the afternoon. Enjoy comfortable conditions for afternoon and evening activities!

High: 76°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a little more comfortable.

Low: 61°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Increasing sun and turning very warm and humid! A strong cap keeps our storm chances at 20% with a better chance east of Kansas City. If a storm does develop it could quickly turn strong to severe.

High: 89°, Record 89° set in 2004

Wind: S-SE 15-25mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with another chance at setting a record high temperature. A few stronger to severe storms could develop in the afternoon and evening, especially in northern Missouri.

Low: 65° High: 91°, Record 92° set in 1934

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

