KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling comfortable today with clouds & a few showers in the morning

Summer-like heat builds this weekend with highs near record levels
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-05 06:31:13-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some spotty showers possible this morning, drier with lingering clouds through the afternoon
  • Record warmth is likely this weekend, higher humidity too
  • The warmth lasts next week with more chance of thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Any lingering morning showers taper off by lunch with clouds and sun for the afternoon. Enjoy comfortable conditions for afternoon and evening activities!
High: 76°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a little more comfortable.
Low: 61°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Increasing sun and turning very warm and humid! A strong cap keeps our storm chances at 20% with a better chance east of Kansas City. If a storm does develop it could quickly turn strong to severe.
High: 89°, Record 89° set in 2004
Wind: S-SE 15-25mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with another chance at setting a record high temperature. A few stronger to severe storms could develop in the afternoon and evening, especially in northern Missouri.
Low: 65° High: 91°, Record 92° set in 1934
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

