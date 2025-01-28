KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling great for the final week of January

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s today and Wednesday
- Our next storm is timed for Thursday morning - Friday morning with periods of moderate to heavy rain
- The first weekend of February is looking nice and unseasonably warm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Abundant sunshine and even warmer with highs 10°+ above average. Staying a bit breezy.
High: 51°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and a bit chilly. The wind dies down.
Low: 30°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Another nice day with light winds and warm temperatures.
High: 52°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Next storm system approaches and brings rain to the area early in the morning. The scattered showers turn more widespread during the evening hours.
Low: 36° High: 48°
Wind: SE to NE 5-10 mph
