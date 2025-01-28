KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling great for the final week of January

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s today and Wednesday

Our next storm is timed for Thursday morning - Friday morning with periods of moderate to heavy rain

The first weekend of February is looking nice and unseasonably warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine and even warmer with highs 10°+ above average. Staying a bit breezy.

High: 51°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and a bit chilly. The wind dies down.

Low: 30°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Another nice day with light winds and warm temperatures.

High: 52°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Next storm system approaches and brings rain to the area early in the morning. The scattered showers turn more widespread during the evening hours.

Low: 36° High: 48°

Wind: SE to NE 5-10 mph

