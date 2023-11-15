KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling great over the next two days before cooler, more seasonal air arrives Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Two more days of warm weather

Big drop in temperatures Friday

Feeling more confident in rain moving in late Sunday and lingering through Monday Night Football

Rain and storms move out in time for Thanksgiving for a dry and seasonally cool holiday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another beautiful November day with sunshine, pleasant south breeze and temperatures 15 degrees above the seasonal norm.

High: 69°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, cool but comfortable temperatures for November. Breezes pick up out of the south as well.

Low: 48°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: This is the final day of this warm November stretch! Clouds increase through the day and the wind turns gusty before a cold front passes through overnight.

High: 68°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Friday: Prepare for much cooler temperatures in the morning and afternoon! Luckily, the sun is back out.

Low: 42° High: 52°

Wind: N 10 mph

