KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling great over the next two days before cooler, more seasonal air arrives Friday

and last updated 2023-11-15 06:49:24-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Two more days of warm weather
  • Big drop in temperatures Friday
  • Feeling more confident in rain moving in late Sunday and lingering through Monday Night Football
  • Rain and storms move out in time for Thanksgiving for a dry and seasonally cool holiday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another beautiful November day with sunshine, pleasant south breeze and temperatures 15 degrees above the seasonal norm.
High: 69°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, cool but comfortable temperatures for November. Breezes pick up out of the south as well.
Low: 48°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: This is the final day of this warm November stretch! Clouds increase through the day and the wind turns gusty before a cold front passes through overnight.
High: 68°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Friday: Prepare for much cooler temperatures in the morning and afternoon! Luckily, the sun is back out.
Low: 42° High: 52°

Wind: N 10 mph

