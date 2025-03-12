KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like May as highs hold in the 70s the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and spring-like weather continues through Friday
- A big storm system sweeps through Friday afternoon, bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms mainly over central and eastern Missouri
- The weekend will be much cooler but dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: The clouds this morning will clear through the afternoon. Temperatures warm up quick as well!
High: 76°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear while staying a bit cool overnight.
Low: 46°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph
Thursday: A terrific Thursday! Abundant sunshine through the day with temperatures feeling like May. A total lunar eclipse gets started overnight. It starts at 10:57 p.m., peaks at 1:58 a.m., & ends at 5 a.m. Friday.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: Very windy under a partly cloudy sky. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe, especially east of KC.
Low: 58° High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 20-30 gust 40-50 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.