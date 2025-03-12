Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like May as highs hold in the 70s the rest of the week

Strong thunderstorms in Missouri Friday afternoon will deliver much cooler air over the weekend
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and spring-like weather continues through Friday
  • A big storm system sweeps through Friday afternoon, bringing a lot of wind to KC and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms mainly over central and eastern Missouri
  • The weekend will be much cooler but dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: The clouds this morning will clear through the afternoon. Temperatures warm up quick as well!
High: 76°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear while staying a bit cool overnight.
Low: 46°

Wind: E-NE 5 mph

Thursday: A terrific Thursday! Abundant sunshine through the day with temperatures feeling like May. A total lunar eclipse gets started overnight. It starts at 10:57 p.m., peaks at 1:58 a.m., & ends at 5 a.m. Friday.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Very windy under a partly cloudy sky. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe, especially east of KC.
Low: 58° High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 20-30 gust 40-50 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.