KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like spring today & the weekend

Temperatures are back to normal this afternoon
and last updated 2024-04-05 06:30:07-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures finally back to normal today and warm up even more this weekend
  • Chance for thunderstorms Saturday night, some may be strong
  • Partly cloudy and comfy for Monday's solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny skies through the day as temperatures feel much more like the should for April. The wind stays calm.
High: 63°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as chilly. The breezes pick up as well.
Low: 41°

Wind: E-SE 3-5 mph

Saturday: Sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds as storms build to our west. Becoming very windy and much warmer. Thunderstorms approach from the west by 8pm producing strong winds and heavy rain.
High: 72°
Wind: SE 20-30 Gusting 45 mph

