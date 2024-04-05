KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like spring today & the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures finally back to normal today and warm up even more this weekend

Chance for thunderstorms Saturday night, some may be strong

Partly cloudy and comfy for Monday's solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny skies through the day as temperatures feel much more like the should for April. The wind stays calm.

High: 63°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as chilly. The breezes pick up as well.

Low: 41°

Wind: E-SE 3-5 mph

Saturday: Sunny start with increasing afternoon clouds as storms build to our west. Becoming very windy and much warmer. Thunderstorms approach from the west by 8pm producing strong winds and heavy rain.

High: 72°

Wind: SE 20-30 Gusting 45 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

