KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like summer today with highs in the upper 80s

A cold front drops temperatures Friday & again Sunday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 10-14 days
  • Very warm afternoons expected Thursday and again Saturday near 90°
  • Two cold fronts drop temperatures closer to normal Friday and Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Back to summer in October. Mostly sunny with low to moderate humidity.
High: 89°
Wind: S-SW 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable as a cold front slowly moves across the area.
Low: 58°

Wind: S-SE to N-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and feeling much better with highs closer to normal. A breeze picks up.
High: 79°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and hot.
Low: 58° High: 92°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

