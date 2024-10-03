KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like summer today with highs in the upper 80s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 10-14 days
- Very warm afternoons expected Thursday and again Saturday near 90°
- Two cold fronts drop temperatures closer to normal Friday and Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Back to summer in October. Mostly sunny with low to moderate humidity.
High: 89°
Wind: S-SW 10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable as a cold front slowly moves across the area.
Low: 58°
Wind: S-SE to N-NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny and feeling much better with highs closer to normal. A breeze picks up.
High: 79°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and hot.
Low: 58° High: 92°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
