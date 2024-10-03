KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like summer today with highs in the upper 80s

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least 10-14 days

Very warm afternoons expected Thursday and again Saturday near 90°

Two cold fronts drop temperatures closer to normal Friday and Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Back to summer in October. Mostly sunny with low to moderate humidity.

High: 89°

Wind: S-SW 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable as a cold front slowly moves across the area.

Low: 58°

Wind: S-SE to N-NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and feeling much better with highs closer to normal. A breeze picks up.

High: 79°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and hot.

Low: 58° High: 92°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

