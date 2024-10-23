Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like the end of October today with highs in the 60s

Another chance of rain this week shows up tomorrow evening
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Feeling more like it should for the end of October in the 60s today
  • Unseasonably warm air surges back Thursday with some humidity, may lead to evening/nighttime thunderstorms
  • Nice weather over the weekend, followed by the potential of a bigger storm next week, around Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.
High: 67°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and even chillier.
Low: 47°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Windy as very warm and somewhat humid air surges in. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night along a strong cold front. Some may be severe with hail the main threat.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

