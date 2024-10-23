KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like the end of October today with highs in the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Feeling more like it should for the end of October in the 60s today
- Unseasonably warm air surges back Thursday with some humidity, may lead to evening/nighttime thunderstorms
- Nice weather over the weekend, followed by the potential of a bigger storm next week, around Halloween
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.
High: 67°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and even chillier.
Low: 47°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Windy as very warm and somewhat humid air surges in. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night along a strong cold front. Some may be severe with hail the main threat.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.