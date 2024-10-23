KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like the end of October today with highs in the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Feeling more like it should for the end of October in the 60s today

Unseasonably warm air surges back Thursday with some humidity, may lead to evening/nighttime thunderstorms

Nice weather over the weekend, followed by the potential of a bigger storm next week, around Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

High: 67°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and even chillier.

Low: 47°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Windy as very warm and somewhat humid air surges in. There is a chance of thunderstorms during the evening and night along a strong cold front. Some may be severe with hail the main threat.

High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph

