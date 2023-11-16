KSHB 41 Weather | Final day of the November warmth before the chill settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES



Final day of unseasonably warm temperatures

Temperatures tumble Friday

Periods of rain Sunday PM through Tuesday AM

Chiefs game Monday impacted by chilly rain

Cold weather expected for Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Fifth and final day of our pleasantly warm weather. Clouds build in through the afternoon as the winds pick up.

High: 66°

Wind: S 15-35 mph

Tonight: A cold front moves across the area overnight! Clouds linger and temperatures drop quickly through sunrise. his keeps us mostly cloudy and breezy. You will notice the cooler conditions in the morning.

Low: 42°

Wind: SW 10-20 then N 10-20 mph

Friday: Prepare for much cooler temperatures all day. The sun returns and the winds die down.

High: 52°

Wind: N 10-20 mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10 mph

