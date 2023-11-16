KSHB 41 Weather | Final day of the November warmth before the chill settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Final day of unseasonably warm temperatures
- Temperatures tumble Friday
- Periods of rain Sunday PM through Tuesday AM
- Chiefs game Monday impacted by chilly rain
- Cold weather expected for Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Fifth and final day of our pleasantly warm weather. Clouds build in through the afternoon as the winds pick up.
High: 66°
Wind: S 15-35 mph
Tonight: A cold front moves across the area overnight! Clouds linger and temperatures drop quickly through sunrise. his keeps us mostly cloudy and breezy. You will notice the cooler conditions in the morning.
Low: 42°
Wind: SW 10-20 then N 10-20 mph
Friday: Prepare for much cooler temperatures all day. The sun returns and the winds die down.
High: 52°
Wind: N 10-20 mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10 mph
