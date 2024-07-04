KSHB 41 Weather | Flash flooding is ongoing around Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread rain & thunderstorms are coming to an end this morning but leaving behind high water on roads that could impact morning 4th of July activites
- A cold front could spark an isolated storm in the afternoon while the severe risk is shifting south along the I-44 corridor
- Drier weather Friday & Saturday with storms possible Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
4th of July (Thursday): Rain & thunderstorms come to an end from west to east. Very soggy, muddy conditions for 4th of July plans. An isolated storm could form between 3 PM and 7 PM. There are signs most of these will get their act together well south of KC.
High: 83°
Wind: S-SW to NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and slightly cooler.
Low: 64°
Wind: NW 10 mph
Friday: A Fantastic Friday! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and less humid.
High: 82°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.