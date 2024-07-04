KSHB 41 Weather | Flash flooding is ongoing around Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Widespread rain & thunderstorms are coming to an end this morning but leaving behind high water on roads that could impact morning 4th of July activites

A cold front could spark an isolated storm in the afternoon while the severe risk is shifting south along the I-44 corridor

Drier weather Friday & Saturday with storms possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

4th of July (Thursday): Rain & thunderstorms come to an end from west to east. Very soggy, muddy conditions for 4th of July plans. An isolated storm could form between 3 PM and 7 PM. There are signs most of these will get their act together well south of KC.

High: 83°

Wind: S-SW to NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and slightly cooler.

Low: 64°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Friday: A Fantastic Friday! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and less humid.

High: 82°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

