KSHB 41 Weather | Flash flooding is ongoing around Kansas City

The heavy rain and thunderstorms exit the area by 7-8am
and last updated 2024-07-04 06:55:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widespread rain & thunderstorms are coming to an end this morning but leaving behind high water on roads that could impact morning 4th of July activites
  • A cold front could spark an isolated storm in the afternoon while the severe risk is shifting south along the I-44 corridor
  • Drier weather Friday & Saturday with storms possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

4th of July (Thursday): Rain & thunderstorms come to an end from west to east. Very soggy, muddy conditions for 4th of July plans. An isolated storm could form between 3 PM and 7 PM. There are signs most of these will get their act together well south of KC.
High: 83°
Wind: S-SW to NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and slightly cooler.
Low: 64°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Friday: A Fantastic Friday! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and less humid.
High: 82°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

