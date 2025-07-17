KSHB 41 Weather | Flash Flooding this morning, Drier this Afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Torrential rain and thunderstorms causing flash flooding will decrease this morning
- A few showers and thunderstorms possible tonight with a bit higher coverage Friday
- The rain chances shift north over the weekend as heat builds in from the south
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Flash Flooding this morning. "Turn Around Don't Drown." Torrential rain and thunderstorms shift southeast of KC and all rain and thunderstorms decrease and end by noon. Mostly cloudy, cooler & humid the rest of the afternoon.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
High: 79º
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Low: 67º
Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 85º
