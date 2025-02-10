KSHB 41 Weather | Flurries tonight with a large snow storm setting up Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and chilly with scattered snow showers forming overnight into Tuesday morning; Trace - 1/2" possible if caught in a snow band, not everyone will experience these

Heavy snow moves in before sunrise Wednesday and comes to an end in the evening; 4-7" of total snow possible. Plan on snow-covered roads and school cancellations that carry into Thursday.

Single-digit wind chills near and below zero Thursday-Friday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Overcast and chilly. Some scattered snow showers or flurries are possible at night.

High: 37°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Flurries or snow showers possible overnight. Not everyone sees these. Some locations pick up a Trace-1/2" of snow possible.

Low: 20°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Some snow showers possible early in the day. Staying cloudy and dry for the remainder of the afternoon. Prepare for a big storm at night.

High: 26° Wind Chill: 5° to 15°

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Winter Storm Watch in place Snow increasing early Wednesday morning, becoming heavy during the first half of the day. Tapering off during the evening. 4-7" of accumulation possible. Roads will be snow covered and travel will be heavily impacted. Prepare for school cancellations that trickle into Thursday.

Low: 17° High: 20° Wind Chill: 0 to 10°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

