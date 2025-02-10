Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Flurries tonight with a large snow storm setting up Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch in place from Tuesday night - Wednesday night
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy and chilly with scattered snow showers forming overnight into Tuesday morning; Trace - 1/2" possible if caught in a snow band, not everyone will experience these
  • Heavy snow moves in before sunrise Wednesday and comes to an end in the evening; 4-7" of total snow possible. Plan on snow-covered roads and school cancellations that carry into Thursday.
  • Single-digit wind chills near and below zero Thursday-Friday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Overcast and chilly. Some scattered snow showers or flurries are possible at night.
High: 37°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Flurries or snow showers possible overnight. Not everyone sees these. Some locations pick up a Trace-1/2" of snow possible.
Low: 20° 
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Some snow showers possible early in the day. Staying cloudy and dry for the remainder of the afternoon. Prepare for a big storm at night.
High: 26° Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Winter Storm Watch in place Snow increasing early Wednesday morning, becoming heavy during the first half of the day. Tapering off during the evening. 4-7" of accumulation possible. Roads will be snow covered and travel will be heavily impacted. Prepare for school cancellations that trickle into Thursday.
Low: 17° High: 20° Wind Chill: 0 to 10°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.