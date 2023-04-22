KSHB 41 Weather | Freeze warning tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Prepare for freezing cold temperatures tonight
- Record cold highs possible Saturday and record cold lows possible Sunday
- A cool week for the NFL draft with highs in the 50s and low 60s
- Several chances of rain next week, especially Tuesday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A record cold maximum temperatures possible.
High: 49°, record 49° set in 1984
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
This Evening: Decreasing clouds and wind.
Temperatures drop to around: 40°-45°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Mostly clear and cold with a light wind. A 130 year old record cold may be broken.
Low: 29°; record 32° set in 1893
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: A cold start followed by a nice afternoon. Partlty to mostly sunny.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.