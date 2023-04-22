KSHB 41 Weather | Freeze warning tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Prepare for freezing cold temperatures tonight

Record cold highs possible Saturday and record cold lows possible Sunday

A cool week for the NFL draft with highs in the 50s and low 60s

Several chances of rain next week, especially Tuesday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A record cold maximum temperatures possible.

High: 49°, record 49° set in 1984

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

This Evening: Decreasing clouds and wind.

Temperatures drop to around: 40°-45°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Mostly clear and cold with a light wind. A 130 year old record cold may be broken.

Low: 29°; record 32° set in 1893

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: A cold start followed by a nice afternoon. Partlty to mostly sunny.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

