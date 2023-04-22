Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Freeze warning tonight

and last updated 2023-04-22 09:20:32-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Prepare for freezing cold temperatures tonight
  • Record cold highs possible Saturday and record cold lows possible Sunday
  • A cool week for the NFL draft with highs in the 50s and low 60s
  • Several chances of rain next week, especially Tuesday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A record cold maximum temperatures possible.
High: 49°, record 49° set in 1984
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

This Evening: Decreasing clouds and wind.
Temperatures drop to around: 40°-45°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Mostly clear and cold with a light wind. A 130 year old record cold may be broken.
Low: 29°; record 32° set in 1893
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: A cold start followed by a nice afternoon. Partlty to mostly sunny.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.