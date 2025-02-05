KSHB 41 Weather | Freezing drizzle causing major impacts on roads and the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Freezing drizzle impacting the commute around the city, worse impacts over elevated surfaces and for areas along and north of the Missouri River
- Drying out and feeling better with sunshine Thursday
- More rain/drizzle is possible Friday night-Saturday
- Staying cold and active next week with multiple precipitation chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: The Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6pm today. Drive carefully as freezing mist/drizzle continues during the commute. Temperatures warm above freezing after 9-10 AM thanks to the sun rising. Periods of drizzle and light rain possible all day, while the freezing light rain lasts through the day north of highway 36.
High: 35°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Drying out while staying mostly cloudy. The wind picks up early Thursday.
Low: 32°
Wind: SE 5-10 to W-NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Back to the sunshine and slight relief from the cold. The breezes in the morning will die down during the afternoon.
High: 44°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Friday: Increasing clouds with some light rain or drizzle developing late in the evening and overnight.
Low: 29° High: 43°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.