KSHB 41 Weather | Freezing drizzle causing major impacts on roads and the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



Freezing drizzle impacting the commute around the city, worse impacts over elevated surfaces and for areas along and north of the Missouri River

Drying out and feeling better with sunshine Thursday

More rain/drizzle is possible Friday night-Saturday

Staying cold and active next week with multiple precipitation chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: The Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6pm today. Drive carefully as freezing mist/drizzle continues during the commute. Temperatures warm above freezing after 9-10 AM thanks to the sun rising. Periods of drizzle and light rain possible all day, while the freezing light rain lasts through the day north of highway 36.

High: 35°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Drying out while staying mostly cloudy. The wind picks up early Thursday.

Low: 32°

Wind: SE 5-10 to W-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Back to the sunshine and slight relief from the cold. The breezes in the morning will die down during the afternoon.

High: 44°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with some light rain or drizzle developing late in the evening and overnight.

Low: 29° High: 43°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

