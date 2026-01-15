KSHB 41 Weather | Frigid mornings ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Frigid mornings ahead
- 3-4 more cold fronts Friday into early next week, with a chance of snow showers Friday-Saturday
- A frigid weekend on the way, with sub-zero wind chills Sat-Mon mornings
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds and breezy.
High: 43°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow showers possible. No accumulation expected.
Low: 34°
Wind: SW - WNW gusts to 25 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few rain and snow showers possible. No snow accumulation expcted.
High: 39°
Wind: NW 15-25 gusts to 35 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy and blustery with snow showers possible. Little to no accumulation expected.
High: 22°
Low: 9°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
