KSHB 41 Weather | Frigid mornings ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



Frigid mornings ahead

3-4 more cold fronts Friday into early next week, with a chance of snow showers Friday-Saturday

A frigid weekend on the way, with sub-zero wind chills Sat-Mon mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds and breezy.

High: 43°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow showers possible. No accumulation expected.

Low: 34°

Wind: SW - WNW gusts to 25 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few rain and snow showers possible. No snow accumulation expcted.

High: 39°

Wind: NW 15-25 gusts to 35 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and blustery with snow showers possible. Little to no accumulation expected.

High: 22°

Low: 9°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

