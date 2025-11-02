KSHB 41 Weather | Frosty starts gives way to sunny skies

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frosty start to the day

Morning fog burns off and gives way to plenty of sunshine

Temperatures remain below average today headed for the mid-50

A warming trend kicks off the work week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: The frost start to the day will leave us with below average temperatures as we head toward the mid 50s.

High: 56°

Wind: S 10-15mph

Tonight: Clear skies with warmer overnight temperatures than last night.

Low: 39°

Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with even warmer weather.

Low: 45°

High: 64°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

