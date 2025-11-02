KSHB 41 Weather | Frosty starts gives way to sunny skies

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Frosty start to the day
- Morning fog burns off and gives way to plenty of sunshine
- Temperatures remain below average today headed for the mid-50
- A warming trend kicks off the work week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: The frost start to the day will leave us with below average temperatures as we head toward the mid 50s.
High: 56°
Wind: S 10-15mph
Tonight: Clear skies with warmer overnight temperatures than last night.
Low: 39°
Wind: S 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with even warmer weather.
Low: 45°
High: 64°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
