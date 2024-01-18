KSHB 41 Weather | Gearing up for light snow this evening followed by a polar plunge

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds while temperatures are still relatively mild in the 20s and 30s
- Snow moves in from the north late this afternoon and evening, after 4-5pm
- Harsh cold returns Friday and Saturday; Dangerous wind chills Friday and Saturday mornings around -20 to -10°
- Major pattern change next week, warmer and wetter
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds this afternoon as temperatures recover in the 20s and 30s. Snow arrives around the evening commute, after 4-5pm. A dusting of snow is most likely around KC with amounts up to 1" across north central Missouri.
High: 30°, mid 30s south of I-70
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Snow ends before midnight with clouds sticking around. The polar air plunges in and drops temperatures quickly overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory begins at midnight.
Low: 1° Wind Chill: -20 to -15°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and bitter cold with another Arctic air invasion! Wind chill advisory continues.
High: 10°
Wind Chill: -15° to -10°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
