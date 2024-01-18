KSHB 41 Weather | Gearing up for light snow this evening followed by a polar plunge

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds while temperatures are still relatively mild in the 20s and 30s

Snow moves in from the north late this afternoon and evening, after 4-5pm

Harsh cold returns Friday and Saturday; Dangerous wind chills Friday and Saturday mornings around -20 to -10°

Major pattern change next week, warmer and wetter

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds this afternoon as temperatures recover in the 20s and 30s. Snow arrives around the evening commute, after 4-5pm. A dusting of snow is most likely around KC with amounts up to 1" across north central Missouri.

High: 30°, mid 30s south of I-70

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Snow ends before midnight with clouds sticking around. The polar air plunges in and drops temperatures quickly overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory begins at midnight.

Low: 1° Wind Chill: -20 to -15°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and bitter cold with another Arctic air invasion! Wind chill advisory continues.

High: 10°

Wind Chill: -15° to -10°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

