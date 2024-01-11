KSHB 41 Weather | Gearing up for next winter system and the bitter cold air

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly calm and above freezing today while most stay dry until 7pm tonight

Heavier snow expected north, with lesser amounts around KC through tomorrow morning

Arctic air settles into the area Friday as the snow exits; Wind chills at dangerous levels through next week

Another accumulating snow event arrives Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds with our second snowstorm arriving by the evening, after 6-7pm. A wintry mix is possible initially this evening, with more heavy snow north of I-70. Accumulation begins north.

High: 33° Wind Chill: 15°-20°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph, gusts near 25

Tonight: Heavier snow lifts north into Iowa with some periods of dry time around KC. More snow expected around sunrise Friday. Temperatures drop swiftly by dawn.

Low: 17°

Wind: E-NE to N-NW 15-30 mph

Friday: Snow will impact the morning commute, ending by 10am-12pm. Snow totals will range from 1-3" in the KC Metro, higher to the north and east. Wind chills below zero beginning in the late morning.

High: 15° Wind Chill: -5 to 0°

Wind: NW 20-40 mph

