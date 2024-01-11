KSHB 41 Weather | Gearing up for next winter system and the bitter cold air

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly calm and above freezing today while most stay dry until 7pm tonight
- Heavier snow expected north, with lesser amounts around KC through tomorrow morning
- Arctic air settles into the area Friday as the snow exits; Wind chills at dangerous levels through next week
- Another accumulating snow event arrives Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds with our second snowstorm arriving by the evening, after 6-7pm. A wintry mix is possible initially this evening, with more heavy snow north of I-70. Accumulation begins north.
High: 33° Wind Chill: 15°-20°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph, gusts near 25
Tonight: Heavier snow lifts north into Iowa with some periods of dry time around KC. More snow expected around sunrise Friday. Temperatures drop swiftly by dawn.
Low: 17°
Wind: E-NE to N-NW 15-30 mph
Friday: Snow will impact the morning commute, ending by 10am-12pm. Snow totals will range from 1-3" in the KC Metro, higher to the north and east. Wind chills below zero beginning in the late morning.
High: 15° Wind Chill: -5 to 0°
Wind: NW 20-40 mph
