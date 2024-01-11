Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Gearing up for next winter system and the bitter cold air

A wintry mix & snow starts up tonight, after 7pm, then bitter cold tomorrow morning
and last updated 2024-01-11 07:34:11-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly calm and above freezing today while most stay dry until 7pm tonight
  • Heavier snow expected north, with lesser amounts around KC through tomorrow morning
  • Arctic air settles into the area Friday as the snow exits; Wind chills at dangerous levels through next week
  • Another accumulating snow event arrives Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds with our second snowstorm arriving by the evening, after 6-7pm. A wintry mix is possible initially this evening, with more heavy snow north of I-70. Accumulation begins north.
High: 33° Wind Chill: 15°-20°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph, gusts near 25

Tonight: Heavier snow lifts north into Iowa with some periods of dry time around KC. More snow expected around sunrise Friday. Temperatures drop swiftly by dawn.
Low: 17°

Wind: E-NE to N-NW 15-30 mph

Friday: Snow will impact the morning commute, ending by 10am-12pm. Snow totals will range from 1-3" in the KC Metro, higher to the north and east. Wind chills below zero beginning in the late morning.
High: 15° Wind Chill: -5 to 0°
Wind: NW 20-40 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.