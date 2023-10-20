KSHB 41 Weather | Get ready for a beautiful fall weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs 10° warmer than average today
- Staying sunny and pleasantly warm Saturday
- Seasonally cool Sunday with increasing clouds & a few sprinkles possible around the game
- More significant rain accumulations Tuesday-Friday next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Total sunshine to end the work week and even warmer temperatures!
High: 78°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly.
Low: 53°
Wind: NW 5-8 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a dry cold front running our temperatures a bit cooler thanks to a northerly breeze.
High: 71°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
