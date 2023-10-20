Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Get ready for a beautiful fall weekend

Temperatures are warm today reaching the upper 70s
and last updated 2023-10-20 07:18:44-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs 10° warmer than average today
  • Staying sunny and pleasantly warm Saturday
  • Seasonally cool Sunday with increasing clouds & a few sprinkles possible around the game
  • More significant rain accumulations Tuesday-Friday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Total sunshine to end the work week and even warmer temperatures!
High: 78°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly.
Low: 53°
Wind: NW 5-8 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a dry cold front running our temperatures a bit cooler thanks to a northerly breeze.
High: 71°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

