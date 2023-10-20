KSHB 41 Weather | Get ready for a beautiful fall weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs 10° warmer than average today

Staying sunny and pleasantly warm Saturday

Seasonally cool Sunday with increasing clouds & a few sprinkles possible around the game

More significant rain accumulations Tuesday-Friday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Total sunshine to end the work week and even warmer temperatures!

High: 78°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly.

Low: 53°

Wind: NW 5-8 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a dry cold front running our temperatures a bit cooler thanks to a northerly breeze.

High: 71°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

