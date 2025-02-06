KSHB 41 Weather | Get ready for a drier & brighter day with highs back to the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Drying out and feeling better with more sunshine this afternoon
- More rain/drizzle is possible Friday night-Saturday
- Turning even colder and more active next week with multiple chances of snow possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Clouds clear this morning with way more sunshine expected through the afternoon. Temperatures recover as well with a light breeze.
High: 43°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, chilly and calm.
Low: 27°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Friday: Increasing clouds with light rain or drizzle developing late evening and overnight.
High: 42°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Saturday: Chance of early morning drizzle/light rain then staying mostly cloudy, windy & cold.
Low: 34° High: 38°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph
