KSHB 41 Weather | Get ready for a drier & brighter day with highs back to the 40s

Sunny and comfortable today before temperatures fall again this weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drying out and feeling better with more sunshine this afternoon
  • More rain/drizzle is possible Friday night-Saturday
  • Turning even colder and more active next week with multiple chances of snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds clear this morning with way more sunshine expected through the afternoon. Temperatures recover as well with a light breeze.
High: 43°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, chilly and calm.
Low: 27°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with light rain or drizzle developing late evening and overnight.
High: 42°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Saturday: Chance of early morning drizzle/light rain then staying mostly cloudy, windy & cold.
Low: 34° High: 38°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

