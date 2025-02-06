KSHB 41 Weather | Get ready for a drier & brighter day with highs back to the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Drying out and feeling better with more sunshine this afternoon

More rain/drizzle is possible Friday night-Saturday

Turning even colder and more active next week with multiple chances of snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds clear this morning with way more sunshine expected through the afternoon. Temperatures recover as well with a light breeze.

High: 43°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, chilly and calm.

Low: 27°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with light rain or drizzle developing late evening and overnight.

High: 42°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Saturday: Chance of early morning drizzle/light rain then staying mostly cloudy, windy & cold.

Low: 34° High: 38°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

