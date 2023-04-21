KSHB 41 Weather | Getting much cooler this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool and breezy northwest winds Friday and Saturday
- Record cold highs possible Saturday & record cold lows possible Sunday
- A cold week leading to the NFL Draft with some rain showers possible at times
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures running slightly below normal.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. A Freeze Warning is in place for areas north and west of KC from 1-9am Saturday.
Low: 34° Record 25° set in 1986
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Saturday: Keep the warm coats around! The coldest air settles in as we could get close to the record coldest high temperatures of 49° set in 1984.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Sunday: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy and calmer morning sets the stage for a new 130 year old record low temperature. The current record is 32° from 1893! While not as breezy, the cold morning and increasing high clouds keep us cooler than average.
Low: 30° High: 56°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
