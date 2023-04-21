KSHB 41 Weather | Getting much cooler this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool and breezy northwest winds Friday and Saturday

Record cold highs possible Saturday & record cold lows possible Sunday

A cold week leading to the NFL Draft with some rain showers possible at times

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures running slightly below normal.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. A Freeze Warning is in place for areas north and west of KC from 1-9am Saturday.

Low: 34° Record 25° set in 1986

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Saturday: Keep the warm coats around! The coldest air settles in as we could get close to the record coldest high temperatures of 49° set in 1984.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Sunday: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy and calmer morning sets the stage for a new 130 year old record low temperature. The current record is 32° from 1893! While not as breezy, the cold morning and increasing high clouds keep us cooler than average.

Low: 30° High: 56°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

