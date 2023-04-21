Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Getting much cooler this weekend

Freeze Watch and Freeze Warning in place tonight & Saturday night
and last updated 2023-04-21 07:09:35-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool and breezy northwest winds Friday and Saturday
  • Record cold highs possible Saturday & record cold lows possible Sunday
  • A cold week leading to the NFL Draft with some rain showers possible at times

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures running slightly below normal.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. A Freeze Warning is in place for areas north and west of KC from 1-9am Saturday.
Low: 34° Record 25° set in 1986
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Saturday: Keep the warm coats around! The coldest air settles in as we could get close to the record coldest high temperatures of 49° set in 1984.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Sunday: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy and calmer morning sets the stage for a new 130 year old record low temperature. The current record is 32° from 1893! While not as breezy, the cold morning and increasing high clouds keep us cooler than average.
Low: 30° High: 56°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

