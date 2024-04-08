KSHB 41 Weather | Good Eclipse Viewing today, Peak is at 1:54 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Monday's solar eclipse
- A few rain showers are possible on Wednesday, otherwise a dry week
- Highs around 80° this weekend
Monday: Good for eclipse viewing. Partly to mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 69°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy. A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to around 60°
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: Become N 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and continued calm weather.
High: 68°
Wind:N to S 5-10 mph
