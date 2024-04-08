Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Good Eclipse Viewing today, Peak is at 1:54 PM

Highs today will be 65°-70°.
and last updated 2024-04-08 06:14:18-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Monday's solar eclipse
  • A few rain showers are possible on Wednesday, otherwise a dry week
  • Highs around 80° this weekend

Monday: Good for eclipse viewing. Partly to mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 69°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy. A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to around 60°
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: Become N 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and continued calm weather.
High: 68°
Wind:N to S 5-10 mph

