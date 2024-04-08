KSHB 41 Weather | Good Eclipse Viewing today, Peak is at 1:54 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES



Partly to mostly sunny and mild for Monday's solar eclipse

A few rain showers are possible on Wednesday, otherwise a dry week

Highs around 80° this weekend

Monday: Good for eclipse viewing. Partly to mostly sunny with a light wind.

High: 69°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy. A nice evening.

Temperatures drop to around 60°

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 41°

Wind: Become N 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and continued calm weather.

High: 68°

Wind:N to S 5-10 mph

