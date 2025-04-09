KSHB 41 Weather |Gradual warming trend through the weekend, mostly dry

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the low 70s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Decreasing clouds and wind today, a nice Wednesday afternoon
  • A few showers/t-storms possible tonight, Thursday and next Monday; otherwise, dry the next 7 days
  • 70s and 80s are possible this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a decreasing wind. A few showers and sprinkles will cross northern Missouri this morning.
High: 73°
Wind: SW 10-20 becoming NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 49°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. A few showers/t-storms are possible, mainly in northern and eastern Missouri and mainly during the morning.
High: 69°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

