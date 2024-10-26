KSHB 41 Weather | Great fall weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great October weather today and Sunday

Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds

The next round of thunderstorms arrives next Wednesday, and will clear out for Halloween with a dry and cool trick-or-treating forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A beautiful fall day as the sun shines with a light east breeze.

High: 63°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

This Evening: A few clouds and cool.

Temperatures drop to the upper 40s and low 50s

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not quite as cool.

Low: 41°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny and warmer with an increasing south breeze.

High: 72°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, very windy with the chance to break a record high.

Low: 58° High: 85° (Record high: 84°, 1944)

Wind: S 15-30 gust 40-50 mph

