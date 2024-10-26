KSHB 41 Weather | Great fall weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great October weather today and Sunday
- Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds
- The next round of thunderstorms arrives next Wednesday, and will clear out for Halloween with a dry and cool trick-or-treating forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A beautiful fall day as the sun shines with a light east breeze.
High: 63°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
This Evening: A few clouds and cool.
Temperatures drop to the upper 40s and low 50s
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not quite as cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny and warmer with an increasing south breeze.
High: 72°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, very windy with the chance to break a record high.
Low: 58° High: 85° (Record high: 84°, 1944)
Wind: S 15-30 gust 40-50 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.