KSHB 41 Weather | Great pool weather for Labor Day weekend

Highs in the 90s for Labor Day weekend
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated 2023-09-01 06:49:48-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine Friday through Sunday
  • Highs will climb to 90s this weekend with low humidity until Monday
  • Our next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: 100% sunshine and warm with low humidity. High: 86°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures drop to the low 70s

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and mild
Low: 62°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen. We get another sunny day with relatively dry air and even warmer afternoon temperatures.

High: 93°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with still low humidity
Low: 67° High: 95°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Labor Day: Partly cloudy, hot and much more humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly across southern Missouri.
Low: 73° High: 94°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

