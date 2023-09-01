KSHB 41 Weather | Great pool weather for Labor Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine Friday through Sunday
- Highs will climb to 90s this weekend with low humidity until Monday
- Our next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday through Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: 100% sunshine and warm with low humidity. High: 86°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures drop to the low 70s
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and mild
Low: 62°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen. We get another sunny day with relatively dry air and even warmer afternoon temperatures.
High: 93°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with still low humidity
Low: 67° High: 95°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Labor Day: Partly cloudy, hot and much more humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly across southern Missouri.
Low: 73° High: 94°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.