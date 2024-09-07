KSHB 41 Weather | Great September weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very comfortable weather this weekend highs in the 70s, warmer on Sunday
- Low temperatures dip to the 40s & 50s again tonight
- Warmer next week, remaining dry another 7-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a beautiful fall-feel during the day. Enjoy!
High: 74°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
This Evening: A nice evening.
Temperatures drop to 60°-65°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing. Lows dip to the mid-40s outside of KC.
Low: 49°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: A little warmer than Saturday, but still very comfortable.
Low: 48° High: 79°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
