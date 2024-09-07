KSHB 41 Weather | Great September weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very comfortable weather this weekend highs in the 70s, warmer on Sunday

Low temperatures dip to the 40s & 50s again tonight

Warmer next week, remaining dry another 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a beautiful fall-feel during the day. Enjoy!

High: 74°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening.

Temperatures drop to 60°-65°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing. Lows dip to the mid-40s outside of KC.

Low: 49°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: A little warmer than Saturday, but still very comfortable.

Low: 48° High: 79°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

