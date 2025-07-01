KSHB 41 Weather | Great Summer Weather Settles In

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The weather will dry out for a few days
- There will be nearly 100% sunshine
- Thunderstorm chances increase just a bit this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Nearly 100% sunshine today with light winds. The chance of rain is zero!
High: 85°
Wind: North 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and comfortable.
Wind: Light winds.
Low: 65º
Wednesday: Sunny & Gorgeous! It will heat up a bit.
High: 89°
Thursday: Sunny & warmer with south winds 5-10 mph.
High: 89º
Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a thunderstorm. South winds 10-20 mph.
High: 89º
