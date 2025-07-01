KSHB 41 Weather | Great Summer Weather Settles In

WEATHER HEADLINES

The weather will dry out for a few days

There will be nearly 100% sunshine

Thunderstorm chances increase just a bit this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Nearly 100% sunshine today with light winds. The chance of rain is zero!

High: 85°

Wind: North 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and comfortable.

Wind: Light winds.

Low: 65º

Wednesday: Sunny & Gorgeous! It will heat up a bit.

High: 89°

Thursday: Sunny & warmer with south winds 5-10 mph.

High: 89º

Friday (4th of July): Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. There is a 20% chance of a thunderstorm. South winds 10-20 mph.

High: 89º

