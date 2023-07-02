KSHB 41 Weather | Great summer weather Sunday with highs in mid-80s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great summer weather today with highs in the 80s

Looking dry and hotter Monday and the Fourth

Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday with a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and warm with a bit less humidity.

High: 86°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A beautiful evening with a few clouds.

Temperatures drop to the 70s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and mild.

Low: 66°

Wind: Almost none

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with hot temperatures returning along with humidity.

High: 91°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny hot and humid. 80s and dry for evening fireworks

Low: 70° High: 92°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

