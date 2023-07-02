KSHB 41 Weather | Great summer weather Sunday with highs in mid-80s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great summer weather today with highs in the 80s
- Looking dry and hotter Monday and the Fourth
- Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday with a cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and warm with a bit less humidity.
High: 86°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: A beautiful evening with a few clouds.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Clear and mild.
Low: 66°
Wind: Almost none
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with hot temperatures returning along with humidity.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny hot and humid. 80s and dry for evening fireworks
Low: 70° High: 92°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
