KSHB 41 Weather | Great summer weather Sunday with highs in mid-80s

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms is Wednesday.
and last updated 2023-07-02 08:33:12-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great summer weather today with highs in the 80s
  • Looking dry and hotter Monday and the Fourth
  • Our next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday with a cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A nice day. Partly cloudy and warm with a bit less humidity.
High: 86°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A beautiful evening with a few clouds.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and mild.
Low: 66°
Wind: Almost none

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with hot temperatures returning along with humidity.
High: 91°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny hot and humid. 80s and dry for evening fireworks
Low: 70° High: 92°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

