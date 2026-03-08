KSHB 41 Weather | Great Sunday weather!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and much warmer Sunday and Monday, possibly record warmth Monday
- The next storm brings thunderstorms and colder air Tuesday-Wednesday
- Storms could be severe Tuesday evening along with the chance of flash flooding
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A sunny, breezy day on the way. Warming up quickly.
High: 69°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clear, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 48°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer again with a record warm high temperature possible.
High: 79° (Record 77°, 2021)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the later afternoon, evening and night. Severe weather and flash flooding are possible.
Low: 56°
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
