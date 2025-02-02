Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great Sunday weather, highs around 60°

Light wind today with highs around 60°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly cloudy & warmer Sunday and Monday, around 60°
  • Tracking 2 storm systems the next 7 days, mainly Wednesday & next Saturday
  • Tracking the return of colder air Monday night and the potential impact with the 2 systems

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun mostly filtered through high clouds and a light wind. Enjoy the spring-like day!
High: 60°
Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures above freezing.
Low: 40°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild ahead of a strong cold front.
High: 58°, quick evening cool down
Wind: SW 5-15 becoming north and chilly around sunset

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.
Low: 26° High: 40°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

