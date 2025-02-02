KSHB 41 Weather | Great Sunday weather, highs around 60°

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly cloudy & warmer Sunday and Monday, around 60°

Tracking 2 storm systems the next 7 days, mainly Wednesday & next Saturday

Tracking the return of colder air Monday night and the potential impact with the 2 systems

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun mostly filtered through high clouds and a light wind. Enjoy the spring-like day!

High: 60°

Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures above freezing.

Low: 40°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild ahead of a strong cold front.

High: 58°, quick evening cool down

Wind: SW 5-15 becoming north and chilly around sunset

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.

Low: 26° High: 40°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

