KSHB 41 Weather | Great Sunday weather, highs around 60°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly cloudy & warmer Sunday and Monday, around 60°
- Tracking 2 storm systems the next 7 days, mainly Wednesday & next Saturday
- Tracking the return of colder air Monday night and the potential impact with the 2 systems
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun mostly filtered through high clouds and a light wind. Enjoy the spring-like day!
High: 60°
Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures above freezing.
Low: 40°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy and mild ahead of a strong cold front.
High: 58°, quick evening cool down
Wind: SW 5-15 becoming north and chilly around sunset
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder.
Low: 26° High: 40°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.