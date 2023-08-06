KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather ahead, cooler, much less humid

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing west wind will bring in much drier air today

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in northern Missouri today and tonight

Highs around 80 to the low 80s with lower humidity Monday and Tuesday

Next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and becoming much less humid. A few showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri.

High: 81°

Wind: W 15-25 mph

This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Otherwise, a nice evening under a partly cloudy sky, still a bit breezy

Temperatures: 70°-75°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or thunderstorms may linger in far northern to northeast Missouri.

Low: 63°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky with less wind. The humidity will stay low.

High: 79°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

