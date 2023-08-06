KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather ahead, cooler, much less humid

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing west wind will bring in much drier air today
- A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in northern Missouri today and tonight
- Highs around 80 to the low 80s with lower humidity Monday and Tuesday
- Next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and becoming much less humid. A few showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri.
High: 81°
Wind: W 15-25 mph
This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Otherwise, a nice evening under a partly cloudy sky, still a bit breezy
Temperatures: 70°-75°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or thunderstorms may linger in far northern to northeast Missouri.
Low: 63°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky with less wind. The humidity will stay low.
High: 79°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
