KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather ahead, cooler, much less humid

Highs today will be in the low 80s with much less humidity
and last updated 2023-08-06 08:02:36-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing west wind will bring in much drier air today
  • A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in northern Missouri today and tonight
  • Highs around 80 to the low 80s with lower humidity Monday and Tuesday
  • Next chance of thunderstorms is Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and becoming much less humid. A few showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri.
High: 81°

Wind: W 15-25 mph

This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Otherwise, a nice evening under a partly cloudy sky, still a bit breezy

Temperatures: 70°-75°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or thunderstorms may linger in far northern to northeast Missouri.

Low: 63°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky with less wind. The humidity will stay low.

High: 79°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

