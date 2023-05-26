KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather entering Memorial Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much cooler and less humid to start the holiday weekend
- The humidity builds by Memorial Day with temperatures rising through the 80s
- A few chances for storms next week as the heat builds
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Enjoy the beautiful weather with abundant sunshine, low humidity and great temperatures.
High: 78°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and refreshing.
Low: 52°
Wind: E 10 mph
Saturday: Lots of sunshine and slightly warmer with low humidity once again.
High: 81°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Another great day with summertime warmth building.
Low: 55° High: 85°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
