KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather entering Memorial Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much cooler and less humid to start the holiday weekend

The humidity builds by Memorial Day with temperatures rising through the 80s

A few chances for storms next week as the heat builds

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Enjoy the beautiful weather with abundant sunshine, low humidity and great temperatures.

High: 78°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing.

Low: 52°

Wind: E 10 mph

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and slightly warmer with low humidity once again.

High: 81°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Another great day with summertime warmth building.

Low: 55° High: 85°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

