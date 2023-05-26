Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather entering Memorial Day weekend

Beautiful this weekend with sunshine, low humidity & warm temperatures
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-26 06:07:50-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much cooler and less humid to start the holiday weekend
  • The humidity builds by Memorial Day with temperatures rising through the 80s
  • A few chances for storms next week as the heat builds

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Enjoy the beautiful weather with abundant sunshine, low humidity and great temperatures.
High: 78°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing.
Low: 52°

Wind: E 10 mph

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and slightly warmer with low humidity once again.
High: 81°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Another great day with summertime warmth building.
Low: 55° High: 85°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.