KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for celebrating the Chiefs win

WEATHER HEADLINES



High temperatures warmer than average through Friday

Small chance of rain Friday & Saturday

A seasonal start to February with highs in the 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Keep those sunglasses handy. Lots of sunshine expected as a westerly wind warms us up a few more degrees.

High: 56°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: A dry cold front will sweeps through in the evening. Increasing clouds overnight while temps are cool.

Low: 33°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A cooler breeze from the northwest drops temperatures a couple degrees.

Low: 33°

High: 47°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

