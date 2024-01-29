Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for celebrating the Chiefs win

More sunshine and temperatures rising to the mid 50s
and last updated 2024-01-29 06:56:18-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • High temperatures warmer than average through Friday
  • Small chance of rain Friday & Saturday
  • A seasonal start to February with highs in the 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Keep those sunglasses handy. Lots of sunshine expected as a westerly wind warms us up a few more degrees.
High: 56°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: A dry cold front will sweeps through in the evening. Increasing clouds overnight while temps are cool.
Low: 33°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A cooler breeze from the northwest drops temperatures a couple degrees.
Low: 33° 
High: 47°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

