KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for celebrating the Chiefs win

WEATHER HEADLINES
- High temperatures warmer than average through Friday
- Small chance of rain Friday & Saturday
- A seasonal start to February with highs in the 40s and 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Keep those sunglasses handy. Lots of sunshine expected as a westerly wind warms us up a few more degrees.
High: 56°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: A dry cold front will sweeps through in the evening. Increasing clouds overnight while temps are cool.
Low: 33°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A cooler breeze from the northwest drops temperatures a couple degrees.
Low: 33°
High: 47°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
