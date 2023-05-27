Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for Memorial Day Weekend

It will be dry all three days of the holiday weekend.
and last updated 2023-05-27 11:08:31-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slow increase in temperature and humidity this Memorial Day weekend
  • Humidity builds Tuesday and continues through next weekend
  • Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms begin next Wednesday-Thursday
  • If you want to keep the yard green, bring out the sprinkler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: 100% sunshine and slightly warmer with low humidity once again.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and comfortable
Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and refreshing.
Low: 55°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer with a bit more humidity.

High: 85°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

