KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for Memorial Day Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Slow increase in temperature and humidity this Memorial Day weekend

Humidity builds Tuesday and continues through next weekend

Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms begin next Wednesday-Thursday

If you want to keep the yard green, bring out the sprinkler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: 100% sunshine and slightly warmer with low humidity once again.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and comfortable

Temperatures drop to the 60s

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and refreshing.

Low: 55°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer with a bit more humidity.

High: 85°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

