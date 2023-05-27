KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for Memorial Day Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slow increase in temperature and humidity this Memorial Day weekend
- Humidity builds Tuesday and continues through next weekend
- Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms begin next Wednesday-Thursday
- If you want to keep the yard green, bring out the sprinkler
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: 100% sunshine and slightly warmer with low humidity once again.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Clear and comfortable
Temperatures drop to the 60s
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and refreshing.
Low: 55°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: More sunshine, warmer with a bit more humidity.
High: 85°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
