KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for weekend activities

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain passes through this morning, clearing by 10am

Seasonal high temperatures this weekend with very comfortable humidity

The much needed widespread rain arrives Monday and brings some very cool temperatures through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A shower or storm is possible in the morning. A brighter sky expected as the smoke dissipates in the afternoon. Highs and humidity levels remain seasonally comfortable.

High: 83°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing.

Low: 59°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with comfortable humidity.

High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

