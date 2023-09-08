KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for weekend activities

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain passes through this morning, clearing by 10am
- Seasonal high temperatures this weekend with very comfortable humidity
- The much needed widespread rain arrives Monday and brings some very cool temperatures through the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A shower or storm is possible in the morning. A brighter sky expected as the smoke dissipates in the afternoon. Highs and humidity levels remain seasonally comfortable.
High: 83°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and refreshing.
Low: 59°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with comfortable humidity.
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
