KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather for weekend activities

Morning showers to afternoon sunshine to end the week
and last updated 2023-09-08 06:45:37-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain passes through this morning, clearing by 10am
  • Seasonal high temperatures this weekend with very comfortable humidity
  • The much needed widespread rain arrives Monday and brings some very cool temperatures through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A shower or storm is possible in the morning. A brighter sky expected as the smoke dissipates in the afternoon. Highs and humidity levels remain seasonally comfortable.
High: 83°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and refreshing.
Low: 59°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with comfortable humidity.
High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

