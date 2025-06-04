Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Returns To KC

The next chance of rain arrives Thursday night
Great Weather Returns To KC
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather returns to KC with a nearly perfect afternoon in the forecast
  • The next chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday
  • The weekend is looking great for the pool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and near perfect. The E.O.I. (Eat Outside Index) will be nearly a 10 this afternoon.
High: 74º Wind: North 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & mild.
Low: 59º Wind: North 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of rain increasing Thursday night.
Low: 61º High: 76º Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.