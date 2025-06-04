KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Returns To KC

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather returns to KC with a nearly perfect afternoon in the forecast

The next chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday

The weekend is looking great for the pool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and near perfect. The E.O.I. (Eat Outside Index) will be nearly a 10 this afternoon.

High: 74º Wind: North 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear & mild.

Low: 59º Wind: North 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of rain increasing Thursday night.

Low: 61º High: 76º Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

