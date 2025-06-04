KSHB 41 Weather | Great Weather Returns To KC

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather returns to KC with a nearly perfect afternoon in the forecast
- The next chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday
- The weekend is looking great for the pool
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and near perfect. The E.O.I. (Eat Outside Index) will be nearly a 10 this afternoon.
High: 74º Wind: North 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & mild.
Low: 59º Wind: North 5-15 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of rain increasing Thursday night.
Low: 61º High: 76º Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.