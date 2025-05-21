KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather the next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- It will be incredible with near perfect weather the next two days
- There is a slight chance of an evening shower today
- The holiday weekend looks stormy with a chance of heavy rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: It will be a great Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a breeze.
Highs: 72º
Wind: NW 10-20mph
Tonight: There is a chance of a brief evening shower. Partly cloudy & a bit cool.
Low: 47º
Wind: WNW 5-15mph
Thursday: Another great day with light northwest winds.
High: 71º
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High: 65º
Outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend: Rounds of showers and storms likely Saturday and Saturday night with strong thunderstorms possible. Highs mostly in the 60s. It may be in the 50s Monday.
