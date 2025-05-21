KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather the next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES



It will be incredible with near perfect weather the next two days

There is a slight chance of an evening shower today

The holiday weekend looks stormy with a chance of heavy rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: It will be a great Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a breeze.

Highs: 72º

Wind: NW 10-20mph

Tonight: There is a chance of a brief evening shower. Partly cloudy & a bit cool.

Low: 47º

Wind: WNW 5-15mph

Thursday: Another great day with light northwest winds.

High: 71º

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High: 65º

Outlook for the Memorial Day Weekend: Rounds of showers and storms likely Saturday and Saturday night with strong thunderstorms possible. Highs mostly in the 60s. It may be in the 50s Monday.

