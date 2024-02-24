KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather this weekend

Watch Now
Highs today in the 60s, 70s Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 60s today, 70s Sunday with 100% sunshine
  • Record-setting warmth possible Monday and Tuesday
  • A one day winter blast for Tuesday night and Wednesday
  • Chance for snow Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny and mild with an increasing southwest breeze.
High: 61°
Wind: SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool
Temperature: 55° cooling to 45°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold with decreasing wind.
Low: 39°
Wind: SW 10-20 to 5-10 mph

Sunday: Near Perfect! Sunny and warmer with less wind.
High: 72°, Record: 77° (1995)
Wind: W-SW 10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy with a chance to break a record high temperature.
Low: 42° High: 77°, Record: 76° (1896)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

