KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 60s today, 70s Sunday with 100% sunshine
- Record-setting warmth possible Monday and Tuesday
- A one day winter blast for Tuesday night and Wednesday
- Chance for snow Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and mild with an increasing southwest breeze.
High: 61°
Wind: SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph
This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool
Temperature: 55° cooling to 45°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and not as cold with decreasing wind.
Low: 39°
Wind: SW 10-20 to 5-10 mph
Sunday: Near Perfect! Sunny and warmer with less wind.
High: 72°, Record: 77° (1995)
Wind: W-SW 10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy with a chance to break a record high temperature.
Low: 42° High: 77°, Record: 76° (1896)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.