KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



60s today, 70s Sunday with 100% sunshine

Record-setting warmth possible Monday and Tuesday

A one day winter blast for Tuesday night and Wednesday

Chance for snow Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny and mild with an increasing southwest breeze.

High: 61°

Wind: SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear, breezy and cool

Temperature: 55° cooling to 45°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold with decreasing wind.

Low: 39°

Wind: SW 10-20 to 5-10 mph

Sunday: Near Perfect! Sunny and warmer with less wind.

High: 72°, Record: 77° (1995)

Wind: W-SW 10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy with a chance to break a record high temperature.

Low: 42° High: 77°, Record: 76° (1896)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

