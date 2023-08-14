KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A refreshing start to the week as temperatures run 10-15 degrees below normal
- Mainly dry through the extended 10-day forecast
- A possible heat wave begins next weekend into next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: More sunshine to start but turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will help keep conditions unseasonably cool and humidity very comfortable.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts 35 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing with a little taste of fall overnight.
Low: 59°
Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph
Tuesday: A beautiful day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures continuing.
High: 77°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and temperatures begin to warm up. Feeling more like August!
Low: 60° High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.