KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



A refreshing start to the week as temperatures run 10-15 degrees below normal

Mainly dry through the extended 10-day forecast

A possible heat wave begins next weekend into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: More sunshine to start but turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will help keep conditions unseasonably cool and humidity very comfortable.

High: 75°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing with a little taste of fall overnight.

Low: 59°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: A beautiful day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures continuing.

High: 77°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and temperatures begin to warm up. Feeling more like August!

Low: 60° High: 85°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

