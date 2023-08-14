Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Great weather to start the week

Feeling nice with dropping humidity & refreshing temperatures
and last updated 2023-08-14 06:36:43-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A refreshing start to the week as temperatures run 10-15 degrees below normal
  • Mainly dry through the extended 10-day forecast
  • A possible heat wave begins next weekend into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: More sunshine to start but turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will help keep conditions unseasonably cool and humidity very comfortable.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing with a little taste of fall overnight.
Low: 59°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: A beautiful day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures continuing.
High: 77°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and temperatures begin to warm up. Feeling more like August!
Low: 60° High: 85°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.